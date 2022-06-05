Jesus to earn 200GBP a week at Arsenal and decision expected soon

The continuing saga of the Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal transfer seems to be getting much closer to an endgame as the Star has revealed that the Brazilian hitman, who scred again for his country in this week’s 5-1 win over South Korea, will increase his wages from £110,000-a-week to £200,000-a-week if he accepts Arsenal’s offer.

There are supposed 5 other offers to be considered as well, but with no further evidence to tell us which clubs are involved then we have to assume that the Gunners are the hot favourites to get his signature in the bag.

Jesus himself hinted that he would be making a decision very soon when he told the media: “I’m looking to see what’s best for me and above all, for my career. From Tuesday, we’ll see what is the best.”

I am sure Arteta would like to get the deal signed and sealed quickly so that he doesn’t go into the pre-season with just Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun as his only recgnised strikers.

It would also give a big boost to Arsenal fans who are expecting Jesus to be the first of many new arrivals at the club, knowing that we have all the extra games in the Europa league this season..

Sam P

