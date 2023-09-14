Jesus vs Nketiah: Agbonlahor predicts who will start against Everton

Gabriel Jesus has recovered from his injury and is now available to play for Arsenal in their upcoming game against Everton this weekend.

As Arsenal returns to action after the international break, they are eager to continue their winning momentum from the previous campaign, and they are considered one of the favourites to win the league this season.

The Gunners have strengthened their squad with top-quality players, but Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus remain their primary strikers. Both players are available for the match against Everton.

While Nketiah has performed well in Jesus’s absence, there is an expectation from some, like Gabby Agbonlahor, that the Brazilian striker will be in the starting lineup for the game against Everton.

Agbonlahor tells Football Insider:

“I think Jesus is the number one for Arsenal.

“When Arteta brought him to the club, he was probably thinking that this is his new first-choice striker.

“He’s had his injury problems, but when both players are fit – Jesus is the better player.

“Maybe Nketiah is the better finisher or the better poacher, but Jesus does a lot for Arsenal.

“He comes off the defenders, into the space, creating a lot for Martinelli and Saka.

“So I think for Arsenal’s next game, Everton away, Jesus has to come in and start.”

Jesus remains one of our squad’s best players and offers us more than Nketiah.

The Englishman is a superb player to field off the bench, but Jesus needs to start this fixture.

