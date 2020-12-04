Jill Roord on fire for the Dutch in Miedema’s absence

Roord on fire for the Dutch in Miedema’s absence!

Jill Roord rounded off the last of the Netherlands qualification games by getting on the scoresheet twice in preparation for the League return over the weekend!

In the absence of Vivianne Miedema, Roord scored a double to lead her team to a 6-0 win over Kosovo in order to ensure the Netherlands finished group A where they pretty much began, in first place with a maximum 30 points after 10 games!

The game proved tough for the Netherlands to find a breakthrough though as they went into the break 0-0 but after half time the Netherlands women came out with more intensity and round the game off by scoring six goals in 34 second half minutes. It was thanks to a hat trick for Katja Snoeijs who plays for Bordeaux, one for Lieke Martens who plays for Barcelona and a double for our very own Jill Roord who all helped the Dutch side get the win in a rather emphatic way which looked impossible in the first half. It was all done as well without the use of Miedema who was absent with a hip injury, and Danielle Van De Donk who was an unused substitute on the day.

Jill will now return to the Arsenal Womens team to prepare for the fixture on Sunday where they come up against sixth place Birmingham, no doubt where they will be looking to get back to wining ways in the Women’s Super League after losing rather unfortunately to Manchester United before drawing 1-1 with Chelsea..

So Roord helped lead Netherlands to their 10th win in group A here’s hoping she can do the same for our women’s team on the weekend, in a fixture that will welcome back 900 fans after a long nine months away! Gooners?

Shenel Osman