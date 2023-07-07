Jill Scott names the dangers to England at the Womens World Cup

After winning Euro 2022 and recently lifting the Finallisima, the England Lionesses hope to add the World Cup to their trophy cabinet this summer.

A lot has been said about the Lionesses’ chances as they aim to leave Australia and New Zealand as world champions. Jill Scott, who recently spoke at the unveiling of a 4.5-meter statue of herself by the Angel Of The North in Gateshead to promote her role as a captain on Sky’s popular show A League Of Their Own, spoke about her former teammates’ World Cup chances. Having been part of the England squad when she won the Euros with them not long ago, she said as quoted by MEN, “I’ve watched the Lionesses a few times as a player since I’ve retired — they were too fast for me and too good! We’ve got a great group of girls—grounded, humble, but also incredible players.

Former Lioness Jill Scott believes the current England squad are the "best prepared team" as they gear up for the Women's World Cup this month ⚽💪 pic.twitter.com/u0g4LZLwMe — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 4, 2023

“I think it’ll be the best-prepared team going out to the World Cup. Yeah, there’s going to be competition from the likes of Spain, Brazil you can never ever write off, (and) USA’s mentality — that winner’s mentality.

“But I do think that we’ll do well I think we’ll be the best-prepared team, and can we win it? Course we can”

With Leah Williamson and Beth Mead being ruled out of the biggest showpiece in women’s football due to injury, Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy are the only Gunners in the Lionesses camp. I hope the two shine and make everyone at Arsenal proud. England faces the daunting task of emerging as group D leaders, progressing to the knockout stages, and hopefully being crowned World Champions on August 20th.

Their fixtures are as follows:

England vs Haiti on July 22nd

England vs Denmark on July 28th

China vs England August 1st

Come on you Lionesses!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….