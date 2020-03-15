Arsenal will surely be on alert for Raul Jimenez.

It looks like Arsenal have been given a boost amid recent transfer rumours linking them with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.

ESPN recently claimed Arsenal were joined by Tottenham in tracking the in-form Mexico international, who has been a real hit in the Premier League in his time with Wolves.

It certainly seems like Jimenez could be a useful signing for Arsenal in the near future, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future in doubt as he heads towards the final year of his contract.

The Express suggest Arsenal won’t meet Aubameyang’s current contract demands, with Inter Milan tipped as the Gabon international’s most likely destination.

Jimenez could therefore be ideal to come in and solve Arsenal’s problems in attack, and it’s now reported that Wolves could be ready to cash in on their star performer if the money is right.

That’s according to the Transfer Window Podcast, as cited by the Manchester Evening News, who claim this could also be a boost for Man Utd.

While it would be a shame to lose Aubameyang, it’s encouraging to hear that a player of Jimenez’s quality could be available this summer.