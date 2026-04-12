Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink thinks Arsenal is underperforming their squad quality

Arsenal have improved steadily since Mikel Arteta took charge, but Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes they should be achieving even more.
Since the end of 2019, the club began a rebuild by entrusting Arteta with the responsibility of reshaping the team’s culture and restoring competitiveness. Despite his relative inexperience at the time, Arsenal committed to a long-term vision under his leadership.
That backing has translated into consistent progress, with Arsenal emerging as one of the most reliable sides in England since the 2022,2023 season. Given that level of performance, there is an argument that they should already have secured at least one league title.
Progress Under Arteta Questioned
Although Arsenal remain in contention to win the English Premier League this season, there is still pressure to convert progress into major honours. The team have shown clear development, but expectations have naturally risen alongside their improvement.
Hasselbaink has questioned whether the club should be further ahead, considering the time and financial investment made during Arteta’s tenure. His comments reflect a broader debate about whether Arsenal have maximised their potential.
Hasselbaink’s Assessment
Speaking on the situation, Hasselbaink offered his view, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘Arsenal are in a great position at the moment, but let’s not forget how long he’s been there.
‘He has won one FA Cup. For a club like Arsenal, is that enough?
‘Yes they are in a really good position, but let’s how a look how much he has spent in the last two years , a lot of money. He has got two good squads, the bench is really strong. Should they not be more ahead?’
While these criticisms highlight areas for reflection, it is also important to acknowledge the progress made during Arteta’s tenure. There is no certainty that another manager would have achieved better results with the same resources.
Arsenal’s current squad clearly has the potential to achieve more, but supporters can also recognise the significant improvement from where the club stood before Arteta’s appointment.
Much has been said about the “strength” of the Arsenal squad, but in reality we are lacking when key players are not available most notably at full back.Our forwards tend to bear the brunt of criticism from pundits and fans and while there is no doubt we lack the quality of sides like PSG and Bayern my main concern surrounds our lack of pace and energy in the vitally important midfield area .The tactics employed by the likes of PSG is based on attacking full backs supported by three high energy, yet skilful central midfielders who swarm around the opposition whenever they have the ball.They exert real pressure on opponents for 90 mins ,something we have been unable to maintain consistently .Our system seems to be founded on retaining possession on a safety first basis, with inverted full backs bolstering the midfield area which is already congested, when we ought to be widening the pitch to create spaces for our attacking players.Whether or not we win the League, i do hope Arteta brings in at least 2 energetic midfielders to bolster the engine room even if this is at the expense one of our attacking midfielders who i consider to be Odegaard,Eze and Havertz.
Grandad, do you think Arteta is getting the best out of this team/squad?
Personally I think we are not cute, not clever and the way we play makes us panic under pressure because its not robust and sustainable.
I think our tactics are based on keeping the ball, winning set pieces and winning the ball high up the pitch to create chances – the latter has always been an arteta favourite and may be our most reliable source of open play goals. When teams can beat our press, we tend to struggle.
Saka and trossard used to pop up with fairly regular open play goals/assists based on their individual qualities, but those have dried up, for whatever reason.
But Davi, when we are under pressure we do not press high up the pitch, infact we do not press anywhere.
@Reggie
Exactly. We fall back and try to absorb the pressure. Something we are not good at doing either.
True enough – I don’t think that’s by design though, I think we just fail to implement and lose our way
That’s the question begging for answers
In a word Reggie, no.
I remember when Arteta came to the club. He spoke about how Arsenal had lost it’s identity. Both on the pitch and off. He spoke about how he focus on achieving his goals about getting our philosophy and playing style back to the Arsenal way. In truth he did, and for quite a while. But this season has seen our football regress into some of the most frustrating and boring football i have seen. At least Arsene would always set up team to attack. What we’re seeing lately is a Chelsea revamp under Mourinho in red and white. I don’t want that kind of identity, sorry. I’ve always wanted to give Arteta time and I firmly believe he has had enough. Especially considering the amount of money he spent along the way. On paper we have a squad more than capable of winning the EPL. The depth we have is better than most. But watching us kick a bag of air around with no purpose except to keep Raya interested and fit just angers me and most Arsenal (football) fans. How can you expect paying fans to turn up and watch that? The way we just exited (ejected) from two cup competitions was embarrassing. Didn’t even look interested. At the end of the day, Arteta is the conductor and he writes the music too. It’s just so bad for the ears. If he can’t provide anything more than this drivel by now, surely it’s time to say good bye?
You know we don’t deal with pressure very well, GunneRay and for some reason we forget how to play in April 🙄 To see some people blame the fans for the results due to the atmosphere in the stadium is ridiculous. How many times have we seen it before? This could be the 4th season in a row we finish 2nd (4th!!!! 😱). We know what’s coming…. and some fans said Arteta didn’t care about the domestic cups and wants the other 2! Ridiculous again! What have we seen to suggest this season will be different? Nothing. We’ve been bang average lately and are devoid of answers. I’m going to the West Ham game in the hope that we’d clinch the title there, I’ll be amazed if that happens now. We’ve let City back in and they could end up with the domestic treble (again). You can’t make this crap up!
Yes, he needs to go if we end the season with nothing, as he clearly can’t take us to the next level. Don’t get me wrong I’m grateful for what he’s done (making us challengers again), but it’s about time we won sonething. We can’t carry on being the bridesmaid and having the mickey ripped out of us – it’s draining
Just remember this City squad is nowhere near as good as previous years. Nowhere near!!!!!. So failure would be down to poor management. City have a good management and have turned a bad season into a season, where they could win the treble. They are not a great team, just a good one.