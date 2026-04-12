Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink thinks Arsenal is underperforming their squad quality

Arsenal have improved steadily since Mikel Arteta took charge, but Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes they should be achieving even more.

Since the end of 2019, the club began a rebuild by entrusting Arteta with the responsibility of reshaping the team’s culture and restoring competitiveness. Despite his relative inexperience at the time, Arsenal committed to a long-term vision under his leadership.

That backing has translated into consistent progress, with Arsenal emerging as one of the most reliable sides in England since the 2022,2023 season. Given that level of performance, there is an argument that they should already have secured at least one league title.

Progress Under Arteta Questioned

Although Arsenal remain in contention to win the English Premier League this season, there is still pressure to convert progress into major honours. The team have shown clear development, but expectations have naturally risen alongside their improvement.

Hasselbaink has questioned whether the club should be further ahead, considering the time and financial investment made during Arteta’s tenure. His comments reflect a broader debate about whether Arsenal have maximised their potential.

Hasselbaink’s Assessment

Speaking on the situation, Hasselbaink offered his view, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Arsenal are in a great position at the moment, but let’s not forget how long he’s been there.

‘He has won one FA Cup. For a club like Arsenal, is that enough?

‘Yes they are in a really good position, but let’s how a look how much he has spent in the last two years , a lot of money. He has got two good squads, the bench is really strong. Should they not be more ahead?’

While these criticisms highlight areas for reflection, it is also important to acknowledge the progress made during Arteta’s tenure. There is no certainty that another manager would have achieved better results with the same resources.

Arsenal’s current squad clearly has the potential to achieve more, but supporters can also recognise the significant improvement from where the club stood before Arteta’s appointment.