Joan Garcia set to end Arsenal’s drawn-out transfer saga with decisive response to interest

By the weekend, Arsenal are expected to find out whether Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia will choose to join them, amid growing competition across Europe.

Garcia, 24, was a standout performer in La Liga this season, playing a crucial role in helping Espanyol avoid relegation. His calm presence, sharp reflexes, and ability to command his area have earned him widespread praise, not to mention a place in the Sofascore La Liga Team of the Season.

In an era where goalkeepers are expected to contribute to build-up play, Garcia shines. His composure in possession and pinpoint short and medium-range passing make him a perfect fit for a team like Arsenal, who value ball-playing ability from the back.

Arsenal’s interest reignited

The Gunners have been linked with Garcia since last summer, when they reportedly saw a €20 million bid rejected by Espanyol. According to reports, Garcia was eager to make the move to the Emirates at the time, only for the deal to collapse late in the window.

Now, a decision is approaching. Garcia is set to meet with his representatives this week to determine his next move, according to FC Barcelona Noticias.

Barcelona, Napoli, and four other clubs are also interested, but Arsenal are believed to still be firmly in the mix. Any club wanting to sign him will need to meet his €25 million release clause.

Could Garcia be Arsenal’s long-term number one?

If Arsenal can secure his signature, it would represent the latest step in their goalkeeping overhaul. Aaron Ramsdale joined Southampton last summer for €29.8 million, while Neto was brought in on loan to provide cover.

With Neto expected to return to his parent club, a new face is needed, and Garcia would arrive not just as a backup, but as a genuine contender to challenge David Raya for the number one spot.

That internal competition could drive performances to a new level next season, something Mikel Arteta will welcome as he looks to finally turn Arsenal’s progress into silverware.

Gooners, would Garcia be the right addition between the sticks? Or should Arsenal focus elsewhere?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…