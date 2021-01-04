Joan Jordan sends a message to Arsenal as they show interest in him

Arsenal target, Joan Jordan has made it clear that he is currently very happy at Sevilla.

The Spaniard has been impressive for the Spanish side and his fine form for them has seen him attract the attention of the Gunners (The Metro).

Arsenal has struggled with creativity this season, and this month offers them the chance to get a player that can create goals for them.

They have returned to form recently, but Mikel Arteta has said that their recent run will not affect his January plans.

Several midfielders will be on their radar, but if they had plans to bring Jordan to England, then they might have their work cut out.

The midfielder spoke about his future after Sevilla’s game against Real Betis, and he said that it was normal to hear these rumours, but he only lives in the present, and presently, he is very happy at Sevilla.

As per Estadio Deportivo via Mail Sport, Jordan said: ‘In the end, these are just things that come out, like the many things that were said, the rumours, when I was at Eibar.

‘I have always been very clear about the present… the future does not feed me, it takes away from me and does not give me the energy I need.

‘My mind is genuinely here in Sevilla and on the derby. I am at a super ambitious club, and I have nothing more to say because I really am super comfortable here, like I was when I arrived here.

‘Things can come out, but I tell you my mind today and the people that know me can back me up, it’s not that I’m avoiding the question just that really, my mind is on the derby.’