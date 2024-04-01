Joao Cancelo? Guardiola won’t allow Arsenal to buy ANY Man City player again

A few days ago, there were reports that hinted that Arsenal was interested in Joao Cancelo. They stated that Barcelona was unwilling to pay £40 million to make the loan deal for the Portuguese international permanent. Arsenal apparently did not have a problem with that price tag, and months after failing to recruit him, they are interested in closing the deal in the summer.

Oleksander Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu’s frequent injuries may have irritated the Gunners, who are now looking to sign another top fullback.

However, while Arsenal fans eagerly await the dynamic fullback’s arrival, journalist Sam Dean has revealed why a Joao Cancelo swoop may not happen.

On the Telegraph, the journalist claims Manchester City believes they played a role in Arsenal’s return to prominence. He claims that the Cityzens recognize that the Oleksander Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus deals in 2022 strengthened Arsenal’s ability to compete for the EPL crown.

With Arsenal looking to repeat the 2022 Etihad raid, Pep Guardiola’s team is on high alert and ready to turn down any contact from the North Londoners for any of its players.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal attempted to sign Cancelo in the summer of 2023 but were unable to clinch the deal. It appears that the Citizens did not consider their transfer proposals, and they are unlikely to entertain them this summer.

It’s reassuring to see the defending champions concerned about Arsenal becoming better than them. What a moment to be a gooner! Mikel Arteta has done an excellent job as Arsenal manager.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.