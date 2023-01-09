Joao Felix advised to choose Chelsea over Arsenal who “need a different kind of profile,”

Arsenal Told This Big Target Not A Fit For Them

Arsenal simply need to bolster their attack, and the belief is that by the end of the winter transfer window, at least one reliable attacker, either Mykhailo Murdyk or Joao Felix, will have joined, or who knows, both will have joined.

There is no doubt that Arsenal “needs” Mudryk; the Ukrainian sensation has the potential to set the Emirates on fire.

However, does Arsenal really require Joao Felix? Joao Felix burst onto the scene in 2019, the year he won the Golden Boy award, after classy performances in the Primera Liga and the Champions League while scoring goals for fun at Benfica.

Many saw him as the next big thing in Europe at the time, and when he joined Atletico Madrid, many saw it as the perfect stage for him to show the world what he’s got.

Unfortunately, Felix has not flourished as many had hoped about three years later; he has been competent in games but has not reached the heights many expected him to.

According to reports, Felix is probably fed up with his time at Wanda Metropolitan and wants to leave. One could argue he is a brilliant player, but let us not fool ourselves; whoever signs him will be taking a risk in the hope that the Atletico man can regain his brilliant form.

As a Gunner, you must be wondering if Felix is a good fit for Arsenal. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, a Chelsea legend, believes the Portuguese sensation is not the type of player Arsenal requires.

He says, “Arsenal don’t need Joao Felix; they need a different kind of profile,” Hasselbaink said on the Metro.

Ironically, when asked which club Felix ought to join, he recommended his former club Chelsea, saying, “Chelsea need to do business across the whole front three, and they need also do business in midfield, so Joao Felix would suit Chelsea most.”

So do you agree with these claims?