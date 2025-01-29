Job done! Arsenal solidify top-eight spot with 2-1 win in Girona

Arsenal secured a 2-1 win against Girona in the Champions League this evening.
The Gunners looked to take an early lead and nearly succeeded, only for Leandro Trossard to flash his shot wide.
Riccardo Calafiori also had the ball in the back of the net within the opening 12 minutes, but it was ruled out for offside.
Arsenal continued to dominate as they searched for the opening goal, but it was Girona who struck first when Arnaut Danjuma found the back of the net.
It was a shock lead, but Girona had looked dangerous with each forward break, and the goal felt inevitable.
Danjuma continued to trouble Arsenal’s defence, but the Gunners responded well, with Jorginho converting from the penalty spot to bring them level.
Just four minutes later, Ethan Nwaneri scored a superb goal to give Arsenal the lead they had been pressing for.
The Gunners entered the break with a deserved 2-1 advantage and would look to extend their lead in the second half.
After the interval, Arsenal remained on top, with Trossard causing constant problems for the Girona defence.
However, the Gunners’ intensity seemed to drop as the half progressed, and Girona began to believe they could salvage something from the match.
Cristhian Stuani thought he had equalised for the Spanish side, but his effort was disallowed for offside, and Arsenal stood firm to keep Girona at bay.
Raheem Sterling had a chance to add a third for Arsenal after they were awarded a late penalty, but the former England international was unable to convert.
Still, it was job done for the Gunners, who secured all three points and a top eight finish.
Well done, top 8 finish, job done.
So it seems opponents in the last 8 will be one of these 4:
PSV, Dortmund, Brest or Club Brugge.
Brest would be great
No it’s not we will play either Feynoord, AC Milan, Juventus or PSV
BBC seems to be reading it differently, saying Arsenal will play one of:
Feyenoord, Juventus, AC Milan or PSV
Yeah that’s my understanding
Neutral, without being premature and arrogant, we should beat any of them over two legs and, hopefully, Saka will be back, along with no further injuries.
Thanks for the info!!
🤣city115 is matched up against RM to qualify for round of 16. Rumour has it UEFA is considering changing the format again next season, lol.
Sorry ken, apparently city115 may have to play BM instead of Madrid. I looked at the table and saw where the clubs finished and made an assumption of how this thing would be expected proceed. I guess I was wrong and have to review how this goofy thing is supposed to work for the playoff round.
Yeah it will be either
Man City and Celtic will face one of Real Madrid or Bayern
Not from what I’ve just read, it’s PSV, Juventus, AC Milan and Feyenoord.
But I could be wrong and looks like I am! Sorry😂
Actually I just came to say sorry because I thought I was wrong! lol
BBC seemed to update their “final table” after I first read it.
When they first posted it in the live reporting pages, the teams I mentioned first were in positions 19-20 and 13-14 – the positions Arsenal in 3rd place could play.
It’s late, I’ll look tomorrow.
Yea, job done for the Boys.
Now it’s MCity to prepare for, the good thing is no injury scare after the match. Only BSaka won’t be available for MCity game on Sunday.
Well done to the Boys. A special thumbup to Sterling who imo had a good game but unfortunately missed a penalty. Sterling seem better from the left side.
Nwaneri and MLS really growing in confidence.
What about White, Tomiy and Jesus are we just forgetting those guys lol
If your referring to my post Jay, I did say Saka will be back then and, as White and Tomiyasu are already back in training, my “no further injuries” covers your concerns.
As we all know, Jesus is out for the rest of the season, so that’s the three you mentioned covered. lol.
Also Sterling was terrible, are you were we watching the same game lol
Yes! Congratulations to us Arsenal. Gore our qualifying for this seaso Ucl last 15 teams. Moreso grease to our elbows.
But talking of a goal-scoring player signing by Arsenal this winter window.
If Mikel Arteta will accept y joke. I would ave advance a Joke to him by making a Joke if Aesenal should instead of to sign Aston Villa’s Ollie Watksins this window. But why not sign their Morgan Rogers?
A place in the last 16 successfully booked. Now we got city on our sights next, in front of our home crowd. COYG!!!
Excellent result. I’m not too worried about who we will meet next. Good job to the boys for finishing 3rd.
Line up for City game –
Havertz.
Trossard. Odegaard. Nwaneri.
Rice. Partey.
Skelly. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.