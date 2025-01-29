Job done! Arsenal solidify top-eight spot with 2-1 win in Girona

Arsenal secured a 2-1 win against Girona in the Champions League this evening.

The Gunners looked to take an early lead and nearly succeeded, only for Leandro Trossard to flash his shot wide.

Riccardo Calafiori also had the ball in the back of the net within the opening 12 minutes, but it was ruled out for offside.

Arsenal continued to dominate as they searched for the opening goal, but it was Girona who struck first when Arnaut Danjuma found the back of the net.

It was a shock lead, but Girona had looked dangerous with each forward break, and the goal felt inevitable.

Danjuma continued to trouble Arsenal’s defence, but the Gunners responded well, with Jorginho converting from the penalty spot to bring them level.

Just four minutes later, Ethan Nwaneri scored a superb goal to give Arsenal the lead they had been pressing for.

The Gunners entered the break with a deserved 2-1 advantage and would look to extend their lead in the second half.

After the interval, Arsenal remained on top, with Trossard causing constant problems for the Girona defence.

However, the Gunners’ intensity seemed to drop as the half progressed, and Girona began to believe they could salvage something from the match.

Cristhian Stuani thought he had equalised for the Spanish side, but his effort was disallowed for offside, and Arsenal stood firm to keep Girona at bay.

Raheem Sterling had a chance to add a third for Arsenal after they were awarded a late penalty, but the former England international was unable to convert.

Still, it was job done for the Gunners, who secured all three points and a top eight finish.