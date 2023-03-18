Jodie Taylor’s experience could be vital to Arsenal Women’s trophy hunt this season

Suddenly, belief has returned among the Arsenal women’s team that they can still get their hands on the WSL and the Champions League to follow up the Continental Cup glory.

They didn’t celebrate much, though, as 48 hours after winning it they were back on the field to play Liverpool. Anyway, speaking of the belief within Eidevall’s camp, Arsenal have decided to add much-needed firepower to their attack with the acquisition of 36-year-old free agent attacker Jodie Taylor on a deal until the end of the season.

Taylor has already been an Arsenal player before (between 2016 and 2017), so this will be her second spell at the club. Her signing is one to add options into Eidevall’s attack to show that the Arsenal women still believe they are doing everything they can in this season to win.

Taylor knows the Silverware hunger at the LV Bet Stadium, which is why she made some bold declarations on her first sit-down with Arsenal.com. “In my three months with the club, I want to help Arsenal push for titles like the Champions League title,” Taylor, who has a Champions League Winners medal with Bayern Munich, said. “I want to help us be as successful as we possibly can be in these crucial months that are left in the season.

“It’s a great opportunity to come back to a club that I love so much. Coming in as a free agent for a few months, I just want to help the team.

“I’m fit, healthy, and I can still play. It is not over until it is over; I’m still capable of playing at this level. To get this opportunity has been incredible, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Arsenal have everything in them to lift the Champions League and the WSL, and adding Taylor will bring experience and calmness to the side, but they will have to show it on the pitch, starting with a famous win against Bayern Munich this coming week in the Champions League quarterfinals. We want all the gold.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

