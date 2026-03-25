Joe Cole believes PSG star would shine on the Arsenal team

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has established himself as one of the best attackers in Europe since joining Paris Saint-Germain, and Joe Cole believes he would make a fantastic addition to Arsenal.

PSG secured his signature from Napoli, and the attacker has consistently demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the most talented wingers on the continent. He particularly excels in the Champions League, having played a decisive role in eliminating Chelsea at the round of 16 stage.

At 25, Kvaratskhelia is still improving, but it is unlikely that he will remain at PSG for the entirety of his career. This raises the possibility that he could be sold in the future, and Arsenal would certainly be interested in adding a player of his quality to their squad.

Cole’s Thoughts on Kvaratskhelia at Arsenal

The Gunners are actively enhancing their options, and Cole envisions Kvaratskhelia as part of the team. Speaking via the Metro, he said, “The way Arsenal as a club are set up now, they’re on the cusp of it [a successful period].

“If they win one trophy they might really kick on… even already if you look at what their planning for next year, you hear they’re talking about trying to sign Kvaratskhelia from PSG. Imagine putting him in this Arsenal team.”

Potential Impact on the Gunners

Kvaratskhelia is widely regarded as one of the finest attackers in the world. Adding him to the current Arsenal squad could significantly enhance their attacking options, helping the team compete at the highest levels in both English and European football.

His presence would provide creativity, flair, and a proven ability to perform in major competitions, offering Arsenal the tools to start dominating matches and building towards a period of sustained success.