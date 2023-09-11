Joe Cole compares Arsenal star to Lionel Messi

Arsenal sensation Bukayo Saka has drawn comparisons to Lionel Messi, solidifying his status as one of the world’s premier right-wingers.

This English talent continues to flourish on the global football stage, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exceptional players.

Saka’s journey from Arsenal’s youth ranks to becoming a lynchpin in the squad has sparked envy among numerous other clubs.

Moreover, his contributions to the English national team have been nothing short of outstanding, playing a pivotal role in their journey to the Euro 2020 final and their commendable performance in the recent World Cup.

Saka’s evolution into a top-tier player, renowned for his ability to cut inside from the right flank and unleash powerful shots with his left foot, is a testament to his continuous improvement.

While Lionel Messi remains the paragon of this style of play, Joe Cole firmly believes that Saka is now among the elite in this regard.

He said, as quoted by Football London:

“He’s [Saka] got an ability to cut in, just like Lionel Messi, which very few players have. Mohamed Salah has it, Lionel Messi has it and Bukayo Saka has it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is clearly one of the best players in the world now and continues to show why he should be among the conversation of the best wingers around.

He is a player we expect to do better and it is exciting to think about how he would be in the prime of his career.