Joe Cole compares Nwaneri to legendary superstar after his show against Leicester

Former footballer turned pundit Joe Cole has drawn comparisons between Ethan Nwaneri and Lionel Messi after the teenager’s dazzling display in Arsenal’s win over Leicester City.

Nwaneri has stepped up superbly for the Gunners this season, ensuring Bukayo Saka’s absence over the past month has not been as keenly felt. Despite his age, he has shown remarkable maturity, consistently bringing something different to Arsenal’s attack whenever he is on the pitch.

Against Leicester, he came agonisingly close to scoring, hitting the crossbar twice and looking like Arsenal’s most dangerous player before Mikel Merino came off the bench to change the game. His ability to glide past defenders and create chances has been a revelation, and it may not be long before he seriously challenges Saka for his spot in the team.

Cole, impressed by Nwaneri’s composure and technical ability, spoke highly of the youngster’s performance on BBC Live:

“These little touches in and around the box – I don’t even want to say it, but it’s like Lionel Messi. I don’t want to put any more pressure on him, but the touches off the back foot entices the defender, then the touch off the toe to send him off balance. He plays with such confidence, a beautiful player.

“Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have to protect him, they would have liked him to only play 60, 70 minutes today.”

Nwaneri’s rise has been a joy to watch, and Arsenal’s faith in his development is paying off. Producing and nurturing a talent of his calibre is a testament to the club’s commitment to youth development, and his potential appears limitless.