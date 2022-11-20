Joe Cole expects Arsenal man to struggle for World Cup minutes

Former Chelsea man Joe Cole believes the Brazilian national team is very competitive and we will struggle to see Gabriel Martinelli play often at this World Cup.

The attacker was a surprise inclusion in the Brazil squad for the competition, having been picked ahead of Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Barbosa.

The Arsenal man has been in top form at club level, which has helped the Gunners to stay top of the EPL table.

However, he wouldn’t have felt bad if he wasn’t taken to the competition. Cole believes he will rarely play and will instead shine in the next edition.

He told Ladbible TV: “Playing for Brazil is the one.

“You see players get 100 caps for certain countries. But to get a cap for Brazil, especially if you are a forward player. You know straightaway, you are one of the elite players in the world.

“Like Vinicius, Neymar and Jesus. The only one that was a surprise, not a surprise because I love him, but Martinelli. I think they are bringing him, especially since they have eight other forwards, I don’t think he will play much. But I think in the next tournament he could be the star. Neymar is getting on a bit, isn’t he.”

Martinelli is still young and this World Cup might not be his unless there is an injury to the players ahead of him.

However, his selection means he is now part of the national set up and it is just a matter of time before he becomes a regular.

If he stays in form, the 2026 tournament could be his chance to play as a starter and help Brazil win.

