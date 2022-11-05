Joe Cole insists Arsenal has not achieved anything yet

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole insists Arsenal is a good team and seems to be doing great, but they haven’t won anything yet.

The Gunners have made a good start to this season and they sit atop the league table after 12 matches.

On current form, they will likely finish inside the top four and it might be unwise to rule them out of a title challenge.

However, as they prepare to face Chelsea, Cole insists they are levels below the Blues in the last few seasons.

Speaking to The Sun, Cole said: ‘We have to be very mindful of what’s happening at Arsenal because nothing has paid off as of yet. Arsenal have set high standards for themselves.

‘I do like what they’re doing. I enjoy watching Arsenal play, which I haven’t said for a long time. I like Mikel Arteta and what he does, how he sets up the team and I like the young players.

‘Nothing significant has been achieved at Arsenal as of yet with their high standards, but they’re on the right path. Chelsea have battled at a different level over the last 20 years. We have to say that.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chelsea has no doubt been more successful than us in the last few seasons, but that should not discredit us for the work we have done so far.

We are having a very fine season and everyone could tell. Cole must allow us to enjoy being at the top of our game and achieving results.

Hopefully, we will beat the Blues to show him we are now the better of both London clubs.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta’s thoughts ahead of our crucial clash with Chelsea…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids