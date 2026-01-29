Joe Cole is gutted that Chelsea sold Madueke to Arsenal

Joe Cole has admitted he was unhappy to see Chelsea agree to sell Noni Madueke to Arsenal during the summer transfer window. The former midfielder believes the Englishman remains one of the finest attacking players in the Premier League and feels he could still have played a meaningful role in the success being pursued at Stamford Bridge.

Cole’s disappointment stems from his high regard for Madueke’s ability and potential. He considers the attacker capable of making a decisive impact at the highest level and views his departure as a loss for Chelsea at a time when quality and depth remain important. Despite this, the move gathered momentum when Arsenal expressed interest while Madueke was competing at the Club World Cup, and the player made it clear he was open to joining the north London club.

Arsenal’s Determination to Complete the Deal

Chelsea were keen to retain Madueke but ultimately faced a player who wanted the switch to Arsenal, even though the transfer was not universally welcomed by the Gunners’ supporters. There was clear resistance among sections of the fanbase, yet Mikel Arteta was convinced the winger would add value to his squad. The manager remained firm in his pursuit, and the club backed his judgment to ensure the transfer was completed.

Since arriving at Arsenal, Madueke has justified that faith. He has become an important option in attack and has seen significant game time in recent weeks. The Gunners have rotated him with Bukayo Saka, allowing him to contribute regularly while maintaining competition for places within the team.

Cole’s Reaction and Assessment

Cole made his feelings clear when reflecting on the transfer, speaking via the Metro, where he said, ‘I was gutted to see him leave Chelsea.

‘He gets you off your feet, he can go both ways, he’s capable of that.

‘I think the thing that frustrated the fans, though he’s still a young man, it wasn’t regular enough.

‘He’s gone to Arsenal and I think he’s thrived with competition, got [Bukayo] Saka in front of him.

‘I think he’s an outstanding player, I was gutted to see him leave Chelsea, but he’s doing well.’

While Cole regrets Chelsea’s decision, he has acknowledged Madueke’s positive impact at Arsenal, suggesting the competitive environment has helped him flourish.