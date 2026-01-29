Joe Cole is gutted that Chelsea sold Madueke to Arsenal

Joe Cole has admitted he was unhappy to see Chelsea agree to sell Noni Madueke to Arsenal during the summer transfer window. The former midfielder believes the Englishman remains one of the finest attacking players in the Premier League and feels he could still have played a meaningful role in the success being pursued at Stamford Bridge.
Cole’s disappointment stems from his high regard for Madueke’s ability and potential. He considers the attacker capable of making a decisive impact at the highest level and views his departure as a loss for Chelsea at a time when quality and depth remain important. Despite this, the move gathered momentum when Arsenal expressed interest while Madueke was competing at the Club World Cup, and the player made it clear he was open to joining the north London club.
Arsenal’s Determination to Complete the Deal
Chelsea were keen to retain Madueke but ultimately faced a player who wanted the switch to Arsenal, even though the transfer was not universally welcomed by the Gunners’ supporters. There was clear resistance among sections of the fanbase, yet Mikel Arteta was convinced the winger would add value to his squad. The manager remained firm in his pursuit, and the club backed his judgment to ensure the transfer was completed.
Since arriving at Arsenal, Madueke has justified that faith. He has become an important option in attack and has seen significant game time in recent weeks. The Gunners have rotated him with Bukayo Saka, allowing him to contribute regularly while maintaining competition for places within the team.
Cole’s Reaction and Assessment
Cole made his feelings clear when reflecting on the transfer, speaking via the Metro, where he said, ‘I was gutted to see him leave Chelsea.
‘He gets you off your feet, he can go both ways, he’s capable of that.
‘I think the thing that frustrated the fans, though he’s still a young man, it wasn’t regular enough.
‘He’s gone to Arsenal and I think he’s thrived with competition, got [Bukayo] Saka in front of him.
‘I think he’s an outstanding player, I was gutted to see him leave Chelsea, but he’s doing well.’
While Cole regrets Chelsea’s decision, he has acknowledged Madueke’s positive impact at Arsenal, suggesting the competitive environment has helped him flourish.
Boy just doesnt have an end product. Cant really finish, cant find his man with his offensive passes/crosses. Its got to a point where you see him burst into the box and already know that nothing comes out of this.
Harsh, but hes still the same player he was at Chelsea.
DaJuhi
Yes. He is struggling on that front. But there’s room for improvement.
And if he works on that weakness, then he will be a better player than Saka because he is already more talented
The challenge with madueke is the end product as he lands in the opposition box, if he doesn’t work on that he’s a flop in the making (pepe like)
Last night would’ve been a great opportunity for Arsenal to play Madueke on the left and Martinelli on the right. Both have the same issue when they get to the line – final ball is always played with their weaker foot and is usually more hopeful than intentional. Might give the CF more confidence if they knew there were higher quality final balls coming in from wide positions.
Madueke always stands for great entertainment and can really excite ME. Always challenging and forward-looking. When Madueke has the ball, we know that most of the time something happens. A player with a high potential. Yes, some point out that he needs to score some more goals and assists, but many times he has sent really excellent balls in front of goal from the back line, but our attackers are too slow to seek the chance. As our former Arsenal striker, Alan Smith says, Gyökeres and others in central attack should sometimes start their runs in front of goal or in free space, at the moment the ball is played and not wait and see where the ball comes. If you run wrong or in vain, well, it might look a bit stupid, but when the ball gets there, you’re in front of the defender and there are usually goals, says Alan Smith. I agree. In the Premier League, Gyökeres seems a bit slow and clumsy in his reactions and should actively seek out chances more. I agree with @Freddy that Madueke has the potential to be better than Saka. In this forum, Madueke does not have many chances against the opponents of the purchase of him because he was a Chelsea player. So completely fair assessment of him, we should probably never expect in this forum.
Spot on Irishgunner.Its not rocket science and yesterdays game would have been the ideal opportunity to switch our wingers .With regard to Madueke , while he is adept at taking on defenders, he needs to show more composure in his crossing and shooting where he is currently weak.He tends to snatch at the ball and rarely finds a collegue ,or hits the target with his final ball which is frustrating for someone who is a quick proficient dribbler.He needs some one on one guidance from our Management team if he is to fulfil his undoubted talent otherwise he will never become the finished article.