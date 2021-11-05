Joe Cole labels standout Arsenal star as ‘different class’

Former England and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has labelled Emile Smith Rowe as ‘different class’ and believes he is becoming central to Arsenal’s way of playing.

The 39 year-old spent the majority of his playing career in the Premier League, and was rated amongst the most technically blessed players at that time, picking up three PL titles during his time in west London.

Cole has returned to Stamford Bridge to take up a role as academy coach, which you would assume means he has a good understanding of player’s potential and ability, and he has come out to praise Arsenal’s own Emile Smith Rowe, who worked his way into the first-team just under 12 months ago.

“I think he’s incredible, I think he travels with the ball as good as anyone in the League.” Cole told Steve Sidwell and Lee Dixon on the All To Play For podcast.

“I like him off the left of a front three or as a ten. One of them two. I think Smith Rowe is one of them players, like Hudson-Odoi and Sancho, that he can play anywhere.

“I love the kid, I think he’s different class, I think he’s becoming the focal point of that (Arsenal) team.”

I think it is clear for all to see how bright a future ESR has within the game, and every interview I hear him take on just fills me with more and more pride also.

He’s not just a truly talented individual, who has so much potential to go with the ability that he is already showing, but a really level-headed character with an impressive ambition also.

Has Smith Rowe overtaken Saka in importance?

Patrick

