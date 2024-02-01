Joe Cole makes a bold claim about Arsenal being a top club

Former Chelsea and Liverpool star Joe Cole has expressed his opinion that Arsenal is not considered a top club despite their resurgence under Mikel Arteta and their involvement in consecutive title races.

Under Arteta’s management, Arsenal has demonstrated improvement and competitiveness in the Premier League, having come close to winning the title in the previous season and remaining in contention for the current campaign. However, the title race remains challenging, with Liverpool and Manchester City occupying positions ahead of them.

Despite the optimism surrounding Arsenal’s recent performances, Cole maintains that the club has not yet reached the status of a top club in his estimation. The competitive nature of the title race and the dominance of other teams in the league contribute to his viewpoint.

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE podcast, he said:

“They’re not though! How can they be top draw if they haven’t won anything?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having been a part of a very successful Chelsea team, we can understand why Cole thinks we are not a top club.

However, he is not the one to define us as a team, and we know we are one of the biggest clubs in England, historically bigger than Chelsea.

We are having a good season, and if we can win the league, more fans and pundits will take us seriously.

