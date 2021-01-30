Joe Cole makes Arsenal v Man Utd prediction claiming one side is “punching above their weight”

Joe Cole has predicted that Arsenal will beat Manchester United when both teams meet in the Premier League this evening.

The Gunners have been eliminated from the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. They have to win the Europa League or finish in the top six if they want to play European football next season.

This second half of the season is an important one for them as they look to get back in the European places, but United is on top form right now.

The Red Devils were top of the Premier League table before they were beaten by Sheffield United in their last league game.

That was a home game, and they have lost several of those this season. However, their away form has been solid with eight wins and two draws from 10 matches.

They will want to improve on that against the Gunners, but Cole thinks they have overachieved, and he backs Arsenal to be the victorious side when both teams meet.

Cole told JOE.co.uk as reported by Metro Sports: ‘I’m going to go with Arsenal.

‘I love what Ole’s done at Manchester United, I think he’s doing a good job but I do think they’re slightly punching above their weight for where they are.

‘A game like this will suit Arsenal. It will be a little bit more open so I’m going to back Arsenal.

‘I don’t think United will win.’