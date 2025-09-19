Joe Cole names Arsenal as one of his favourites to win the Champions League

Joe Cole has identified Arsenal as one of the clubs capable of winning the Champions League this season. Following their run to the semi-final of the competition last term, the Gunners have strengthened their squad further, and expectations around Mikel Arteta’s side continue to rise.

Arsenal’s Progress and Early Form

Arsenal began their Champions League campaign with a hard-fought victory over Athletic Club, despite missing several key players. The match was played in challenging circumstances, but the Gunners showed resilience and quality to secure the result in the second half. This performance reflected the depth and improvements within the squad, as Arteta works with a more complete group of players this season.

The manager is under increasing pressure to deliver silverware, and with the team’s encouraging start in both domestic and European competitions, there is a growing belief that they are ready to compete with Europe’s elite.

Joe Cole’s Assessment

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cole shared his view of the current Champions League landscape, as reported by Metro Sports:

“Bayern Munich have got quality, I don’t think they have got the depth Barcelona have got. I think Bayern Munich are just in that second bracket behind PSG, Real Madrid, this Barcelona, and maybe Arsenal and Liverpool.”

His comments place Arsenal among the very top contenders, alongside traditional heavyweights such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. For a former Chelsea and England midfielder to highlight Arsenal in this way underlines the impression they have made with their growth and consistency under Arteta.

Focus for the Season Ahead

While external recognition is flattering, Arsenal’s challenge will be to ensure they remain focused on performance rather than expectation. The demands of competing in both the Premier League and Champions League are substantial, and consistency will be key if they are to meet their objectives.

Nonetheless, the early signs are promising. Arsenal’s balanced squad, tactical development, and resilience in difficult fixtures suggest that Cole’s assessment may not be far from the truth. If they maintain their current trajectory, the Gunners could well emerge as genuine contenders for both domestic and European glory this season.

