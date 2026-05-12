Joe Cole overlooks Arsenal man in his dream England World Cup team

Joe Cole has revealed his preferred England starting line-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and surprisingly overlooked one of Arsenal’s most influential players while discussing the team he believes could win the tournament.

Arsenal are currently competing for both the Premier League title and the Champions League, meaning several of their key players are expected to play major roles for their national teams at the World Cup. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are widely regarded as two of England’s most important players, particularly following their impressive performances for the Gunners this season.

Cole backs Rice but overlooks Saka

Rice is considered one of the first names on the England team sheet and is expected to remain central to Thomas Tuchel’s plans heading into the competition. Saka has also established himself as one of England’s leading attacking players in recent years, although competition for places in forward positions remains intense.

Despite Saka’s importance, Cole opted for a different tactical setup in his preferred team. The former Chelsea midfielder suggested that Cole Palmer should operate from the right side instead, moving into central areas in a role similar to the one he performs at Chelsea.

Cole’s selection indicates that while Saka remains highly valued, there is no certainty surrounding England’s eventual starting lineup for the World Cup, especially with Tuchel expected to continue experimenting with different combinations and systems before the tournament begins.

Cole explains England’s midfield vision

As reported by the Metro, Cole outlined the structure he believes would give England the best chance of winning the World Cup.

“I would tell Declan that he’s the most crucial player on the pitch and he needs to marshal that midfield. If England are going to win the World Cup we’re going to have to be really good off the ball.

“I would have Jude Bellingham as the No. 10 but if he isn’t performing, you can quite easily make a change there.

“I would have Cole Palmer coming in from the right like he’s been doing at Chelsea, releasing him up, and almost playing two number tens. A midfield of Rice, Anderson, Bellingham, Palmer has power, ability and goals.”

Cole’s comments highlight the depth of England’s attacking and midfield options ahead of the tournament.

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