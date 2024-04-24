Joe Cole praises Arsenal signing for his impact at the Emirates

Kai Havertz has overcome a tough start to his Arsenal spell to become a key player for the Gunners.

The German midfielder wasn’t a popular signing, and his initial struggles in North London made him a target for disgruntled Arsenal fans.

However, he has since proved his critics wrong and has emerged as a top player. In fact, he now appears to be the kind of player Chelsea lost out on, at least according to one of their former players.

Joe Cole, who has always been an admirer of Havertz, expressed his sentiments, stating that he wished the German had stayed at Stamford Bridge.

Having seen him play an important role in Arsenal’s success this term, Cole said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I always liked him as a No 9. He was a brilliant player for Chelsea.

‘He came in with a massive transfer fee, played in multiple positions and ultimately scored the winner in the Champions League final (in 2021). I’ve always liked him and I didn’t want to see him go.

‘He’s gone there (Arsenal) and he’s done really well, found his feet. He’s a box player – whether he plays as a No 9 or a false 9 – he’s got a lovely instinct to score goals and has that weight of pass and calmness.’

Havertz has been one of our most improved players in the last few months and has been worth signing.

The attacker will continue to improve as he gets used to how we play and understands his teammates’ use of the ball better.

