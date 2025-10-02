Joe Cole reckons ‘silly’ Arsenal fans could damage club’s silverware chances

A former Premier League forward has recently suggested that Arsenal fans could hinder the club’s chances of winning silverware at the backend of the campaign. Mikel Arteta’s men will go in search of their first major trophy in five years this season. After coming agonisingly close on a number of occasions in the past, many will hope this is finally our year. Arsenal signalled their ambitions by extensively strengthening the squad over the summer, solving problems that hindered progress last season. The Premier League and the Champions League trophies will be the undoubted aim, while Arsenal are firm favourites to win each of the competitions.

Cole questions fan pressure

Former Premier League forward Joe Cole believes Arsenal will be in the mix come April and May but has suggested the Arsenal fans could damage their title chances by putting more pressure on the squad. As reported by Metro, he said:

“If you could fast forward to April or May and Arsenal are still in the Champions League, which I think they will be, the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and they’re still chasing the league. That’s the time they’ll trip themselves up, if they’ve not developed, because they’ve got to be able to work out how to compete every three days with the pressure.”

“And the fans do this silly thing where they start getting nervous, because it’s been such a long time.

“They’ve got to really find a way, Arsenal, at the back end of the season, because there’s no doubt they’ll be there with the quality they’ve got.”

Arsenal’s late-season hurdle

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal buckling under the late-season pressure has been a fairly constant theme throughout his reign. Think back to the top-four near miss of 2021-22 and the title capitulation of the subsequent campaign. As the squad has grown with experience however, the Gunners will undoubtedly be in a better position to handle similar situations moving forward. If Arsenal can just manage to win that elusive trophy then the floodgates could open. Arsenal are set up to excel in the long run as well as the short term and that has been down to smart recruitment by the club.

Coming back to Joe Cole’s comments, what are your honest reactions?

Benjamin Kenneth

