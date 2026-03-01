Joe Cole
Arsenal News Gooner News

Joe Cole reveals one thing Chelsea must fix before the Arsenal game

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Joe Cole has expressed concern that Arsenal’s strength from set pieces could prove decisive when they face Chelsea in the Premier League today. Although the focus in recent weeks has largely centred on the title race between the Gunners and Manchester City, Arsenal remain one of the most effective sides in world football when it comes to dead-ball situations.

Earlier in the campaign, their dominance from corners and free kicks attracted significant attention. While that particular aspect of their play has not been discussed as prominently in recent weeks, it continues to represent a major weapon in Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach.

Arsenal’s Set Piece Threat Remains Potent

As Arsenal prepare to host Chelsea at the Emirates, Arteta’s side know that victory is essential if they are to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. Every point is crucial at this stage of the season, and the Gunners will be determined to capitalise on any advantage available to them.

Their organisation, delivery and movement in attacking set pieces have consistently troubled opponents. Against a Chelsea side that has struggled for consistency in recent weeks, this strength could once again play a pivotal role.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s Defensive Concerns

Chelsea is also pushing for a top-four finish, yet their recent performances have left supporters uncertain about what to expect. Liam Rosenior has already faced Arsenal twice in his short tenure as Chelsea coach and has suffered defeat on both occasions, adding further pressure ahead of this encounter.

Cole has highlighted defensive frailties as a potential concern. He said via the Metro:

‘They didn’t defend the set-pieces well for most of the game vs Burnley, and that’s something that will need to be addressed before Arsenal.

‘When you’re making that many subs, the organisation has to be spot-on. The lads coming on have to be ready.’

His remarks underline the importance of defensive discipline, particularly against an Arsenal side capable of punishing even minor lapses in concentration.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
How Arsenal compares to Chelsea on wages
Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves reveals the advantage Manchester City has over Arsenal
“Its part of his journey” Teammate discusses Ethan Nwaneri situation
Posted by

Tags Joe Cole

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors