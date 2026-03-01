Joe Cole reveals one thing Chelsea must fix before the Arsenal game

Joe Cole has expressed concern that Arsenal’s strength from set pieces could prove decisive when they face Chelsea in the Premier League today. Although the focus in recent weeks has largely centred on the title race between the Gunners and Manchester City, Arsenal remain one of the most effective sides in world football when it comes to dead-ball situations.

Earlier in the campaign, their dominance from corners and free kicks attracted significant attention. While that particular aspect of their play has not been discussed as prominently in recent weeks, it continues to represent a major weapon in Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach.

Arsenal’s Set Piece Threat Remains Potent

As Arsenal prepare to host Chelsea at the Emirates, Arteta’s side know that victory is essential if they are to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. Every point is crucial at this stage of the season, and the Gunners will be determined to capitalise on any advantage available to them.

Their organisation, delivery and movement in attacking set pieces have consistently troubled opponents. Against a Chelsea side that has struggled for consistency in recent weeks, this strength could once again play a pivotal role.

Chelsea’s Defensive Concerns

Chelsea is also pushing for a top-four finish, yet their recent performances have left supporters uncertain about what to expect. Liam Rosenior has already faced Arsenal twice in his short tenure as Chelsea coach and has suffered defeat on both occasions, adding further pressure ahead of this encounter.

Cole has highlighted defensive frailties as a potential concern. He said via the Metro:

‘They didn’t defend the set-pieces well for most of the game vs Burnley, and that’s something that will need to be addressed before Arsenal.

‘When you’re making that many subs, the organisation has to be spot-on. The lads coming on have to be ready.’

His remarks underline the importance of defensive discipline, particularly against an Arsenal side capable of punishing even minor lapses in concentration.