Joe Cole says Arsenal could win the EPL title this weekend

Joe Cole believes Manchester City simply cannot afford to lose to Liverpool this weekend, warning that defeat would effectively end the title race. City face a crucial test at Anfield, while Arsenal host Sunderland, with the Gunners widely expected to secure all three points at the Emirates.

Arsenal have repeatedly insisted they are focused only on their own performances and results. However, their supporters will be paying close attention to events at Anfield, as the outcome of City’s match could play a decisive role in shaping their own title hopes.

The Gunners have enjoyed a strong season so far, and it would come as a surprise to many if they do not finish the campaign as champions of England. They understand that sustained success depends on continuing to win matches, as consistency remains the foundation of any title-winning side.

Pressure on Manchester City

Arsenal have maintained an impressive run of form in recent weeks, placing pressure on their closest rivals. If the Gunners secure victory and Liverpool manage to beat City, the gap would become significantly harder for Pep Guardiola’s side to overcome. In that scenario, momentum would firmly swing in Arsenal’s favour, reinforcing the belief that this could be their year.

Cole shares that view and believes the stakes could not be higher for City going into the weekend. Speaking via the Metro, he made his feelings clear about the potential consequences of defeat.

Title Race Implications

Cole said, ‘It would be the final nail in the coffin.

‘This is a huge game. This is one of the first massive title run in games.

‘The importance of winning this game is vital. If they don’t win this game, I think I’d be telling everyone it’s Arsenal’s league now!’

His comments underline just how pivotal the fixture could be in determining the destination of the title. With Arsenal expected to take care of their own business, the pressure is firmly on Manchester City to deliver a result at Anfield. Failure to do so could hand the initiative to Mikel Arteta’s side and leave City with an almost impossible task in the weeks ahead.