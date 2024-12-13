Joe Cole says Manchester United star would shine at Arsenal

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has offered an intriguing suggestion to Arsenal as the club considers its options to strengthen their attack. The Gunners are expected to pursue reinforcements either in January or the summer, with their focus not just on the centre-forward position but also on bolstering their left-wing options. While Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have contributed significantly, they have not quite matched the consistency and effectiveness of Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

Arsenal’s current reliance on Saka to drive their attack has been evident, as his ability to create opportunities and deliver in key moments often surpasses that of his counterparts on the left side. This has led to growing calls for Arsenal to bring in a high-calibre player for the left-wing role to create a more balanced and unpredictable attack.

Speaking about this need, Joe Cole has proposed an ambitious target: Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. During an interview with Football Insider, Cole remarked: “I’ll throw one in for you. Reports today [suggest] Marcus Rashford may be moved on. He would be a hell of a signing because that’s where they’ve got to shop now, Arsenal, on the left side. They’ve got to shop [for] the very, very top players to improve this Arsenal team.”

Rashford, who has experienced dips in form over the past few seasons, is undeniably a player with immense potential. However, his inconsistency and high wage demands at Manchester United raise questions about whether he would be a suitable addition to Arsenal’s squad. While Cole’s suggestion is thought-provoking, there is no certainty that a move to North London would reignite Rashford’s form or deliver the immediate impact Arsenal would need.

For now, the Gunners must carefully evaluate their options and prioritise players who can fit seamlessly into their system while providing the quality needed to challenge at the highest level. Whether Rashford fits that profile remains debatable, but the suggestion highlights Arsenal’s need to aim for elite talent to maintain their upward trajectory.

