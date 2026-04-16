Joe Cole suggests a change for Arsenal in the Man City game

Joe Cole has suggested that Mikel Arteta should consider altering Arsenal’s attacking selection when they face Manchester City this weekend, warning that failure to do so could risk defeat.

Arsenal now turn their attention to a crucial match at the Etihad Stadium, a game that could play a significant role in determining the outcome of the title race. The Gunners currently hold a six-point advantage over Manchester City, who also have a game in hand, meaning the situation at the top of the table remains finely balanced.

Title Race Pressure Builds

A defeat for Arsenal, combined with a City victory in their game in hand, would see both sides level on points, with momentum potentially shifting in favour of the reigning champions. While many already believe City possess the psychological edge, Arsenal still have the opportunity to reshape the narrative with a strong result.

Team selection is expected to be a key factor, with tactical decisions under scrutiny ahead of such a high-stakes encounter. The importance of physical presence and control in forward areas is likely to influence Arteta’s approach.

Cole Calls for Tactical Adjustment

As reported by the Metro, Cole believes Arsenal should start Kai Havertz ahead of Viktor Gyökeres, arguing that the German’s ability to hold up play could be decisive against Manchester City.

He said, “I think Mikel Arteta goes with Kai Havertz because you’re going to need to hold the ball up against Man City.

Viktor Gyokeres fluffed his lines tonight in terms of holding the ball up, and that’s why he got dragged off. Havertz did that better, and they looked a more composed team.”

Cole’s comments highlight the tactical trade-offs facing Arsenal as they prepare for one of their most important fixtures of the season. Balancing attacking threat with control and composure could ultimately determine whether they maintain their position at the top of the table.