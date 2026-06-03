Joe Cole suggests Arsenal should try to sign Man City icon

Joe Cole has suggested that Arsenal should add Bernardo Silva to their squad in this transfer window, as the midfielder leaves Manchester City as a free agent this summer.

Silva is regarded as a Premier League legend who has won several trophies at City, including the Champions League and multiple league titles. The Portuguese midfielder remains one of the most highly regarded players in world football and has consistently delivered strong performances whenever called upon. Even in his final season at City, he remained an important figure and continued to feature regularly, demonstrating that he still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

Arsenal Consider Midfield Reinforcement

City were keen for him to stay longer, but he has opted to move on, giving Arsenal the chance to consider adding an experienced winner to their squad.

His availability on a free transfer makes him an attractive option for clubs looking to add quality and experience without a transfer fee, particularly those aiming to strengthen midfield depth for the coming season.

Arsenal will assess their options carefully as they look to build a squad capable of competing across all competitions next season.

Cole’s Views on Silva’s Future

According to the Metro, Joe Cole made his suggestion on The Dressing Room Podcast, saying, “Would you make a cheeky bid for Bernardo Silva if he’s not sorted somewhere? Come and live in London!”

When it was suggested that Arsenal might be better off targeting a younger midfielder, he added:

“Mate, he puts a shift in.

“He covers some ground.”

Silva’s potential departure from Manchester City continues to attract attention, and Arsenal are among the clubs being linked with a move as they evaluate experienced options in midfield ahead of the new campaign.

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