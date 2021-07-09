Joe Cole tips Bukayo Saka to get the better of Chelsea’s Emerson in Euro 2020 final

Joe Cole claims that Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka will give Emerson Palmieri plenty of problems to deal with when Italy take on England at the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

The Italians booked their place in the upcoming finale by beating Spain on penalties on Tuesday evening, before England came through a tight encounter with Denmark in extra-time to earn their place alongside them.

There will be little complains about the two sides who have both been the standout performers for much of the tournament, with both defences having stayed consistently strong throughout, conceding just four goals between them (three for Italy and one for England).

I wouldn’t expect that either side will be taking too many risks in that sense when the final kicks off either, but one player who could well make the difference is Arsenal’s Saka.

“I think Saka will give Emerson so much problems,” Joe Cole told his JOE’s YouTube channel.

“Emerson is a good player, but he has not played all year. He has come into the tournament. I think Saka will run at him and twist and turn him off that right side.”

We all know that Saka can cause problems for any defence, and while Emerson is known for his defensive strengths, he surely can’t be as match fit as he would have liked heading into the Euro 2020 final.

Could Saka be the man to make the difference for England on Sunday?

Patrick