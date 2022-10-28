Joe Cole warns Arsenal about what lies ahead for them

Former Chelsea man Joe Cole watched as Arsenal struggled in their loss to PSV yesterday and admits the Gunners must know there is still a long way to go.

Arsenal has started this term well and remains at the top of the league table after eleven matches.

They had a 100 per cent record in Europe until their defeat in the Netherlands yesterday.

That loss was only their second of the entire season, meaning they need to pick themselves up and go on another winning run.

These are early days and there are many more games to play. Cole wants them to be better prepared for the task ahead.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘When Mikel shows that to his players and the details and the fundamentals – if they nailed that down they come away with a point or three. There’s more questions than answers tonight.

‘I don’t want to be too critical to this group of players because they’ve been very enjoyable but today is a reminder that there’s still work to do and a way to go.’

That loss to PSV will teach our players an important lesson and we expect them to get back to form in their next game in the league.

If they cannot beat Nottingham Forest, then it really is time to be worried.

