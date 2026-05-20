Joe Hart names three Arsenal stars who proved their doubters wrong

Every player in the Arsenal squad played an important role as the team secured the Premier League crown this season, with several standout performers emerging across a highly successful campaign.

However, some players faced greater scrutiny at the start of the season, with Joe Hart suggesting that three individuals have successfully proven their doubters wrong through consistent performances and key contributions.

In recent transfer windows, Arsenal have been active in the market, bringing in several new players, while others already at the club have been required to demonstrate their ability to perform at the highest level and contribute to a title-winning side.

Winning the league this term has been seen as validation for those efforts, with Hart highlighting David Raya, Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke as players who have stepped up and justified their roles within the squad.

Praise for key contributors

Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day programme, he said:

‘I think that Raya is a brilliant signing, there’s always been something.

‘You look at the Kai Havertz goal the other night and how important he’s been, bringing him over from Chelsea and Madueke, bringing him over from Chelsea.’

His comments reflect the growing recognition of players who have adapted to expectations and delivered under pressure during a title-winning season.

Collective success at Arsenal

Beyond individual performances, Arsenal’s success has been built on collective consistency across the squad, with contributions from multiple players helping to secure the Premier League title.

The achievement marks a significant milestone for the club and highlights the progress made at the Emirates, where squad depth, recruitment decisions and tactical development have all combined to produce a championship-winning team.