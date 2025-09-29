Joe Hart spots Saliba’s important role in Arsenal’s winning goal

William Saliba played a decisive role in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Newcastle United, coming off the bench at halftime to strengthen the side both defensively and in attack.

Cristhian Mosquera had been in fine form in recent weeks and was given the opportunity to start the match. However, the first half proved difficult for him, and Arsenal turned to Saliba after the interval. The introduction of the French defender provided greater stability at the back and ensured Newcastle found it much harder to create meaningful opportunities during the second period.

Saliba’s unseen influence

While his defensive presence was immediately felt, Saliba also had a subtle but crucial impact on Arsenal’s late winner, which was headed in by Gabriel. Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart drew attention to the defender’s role when analysing the goal. Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day 2, he explained: “Do not underestimate William Saliba. Nick Pope is a top dominant keeper, but just as the ball comes in, Saliba comes round on the blindside (and stands in front of him). Six foot four, close to 100kg. Saliba goes, Get past me if you can. Pope is dying to be a good teammate, but he’s been blindsided, the strength isn’t there, and he’s stuck in no man’s land.”

Hart’s analysis highlighted how Saliba’s positioning and physical presence disrupted Pope, preventing the Newcastle goalkeeper from dealing with the delivery that led to the decisive goal. Though not credited with an assist, Saliba’s involvement was key in creating the conditions for Gabriel’s header.

Strength in partnership

Beyond his influence on the winning goal, Saliba reaffirmed his importance to Arsenal’s defensive unit. His partnership with Gabriel is widely regarded as one of the strongest in world football, combining physical dominance with composure on the ball. The duo’s understanding of each other’s movements and responsibilities was again on display, shutting down Newcastle’s attempts to equalise late in the match.

Arsenal will be eager to keep Saliba fit as the season progresses. His absence has been felt in the past, and his return to action serves as a reminder of the value he brings. Not only does he provide security at the back, but his presence also adds authority in crucial moments, as demonstrated in this fixture.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…