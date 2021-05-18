Joe Montemurro set to take over at Juventus?

Was this always the plan for Montemurro?

Skysports.com is reporting that Arsenal Ladies manager Joe Montemurro is the next favourite in line to take over from Juventus manager Rita Guarino.

Could a swap be on the cards?

Although I thought Joe was leaving because he wanted to spend more time with his family it seems as though Juventus and Arsenal will both be losing key managers from their clubs.

Now it remains to be seen whether Joe will be venturing into Italy to manage or if he genuinely wants to leave to spend more time with his family.

Taking to the media after Arsenal’s 9-0 win against Crystal Palace in the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday, Montemurro said: “I haven’t seen anything about it and it’s news to me, to be honest. I won’t lie, there have been some calls to my agent and some enquiries, but I haven’t agreed to anything and nor do I intend to make any decisions for now.”

This to me sounds like he is not entirely sure that he wants to step away from management altogether, especially as reports suggest that Juventus are confident of naming Joe as the new head coach of their women’s team, and also as he admitted talks have been held but insists he is not in a hurry to make a decision.

Rita has won several titles since joining Juve; the Serie A in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, the Coppa Italia in 2018-19 and the Supercoppa Italian in 2019 and 2020. She is also on course for the Serie A in 2020-21 as Juventus’ women are a force to be reckoned with in the women’s Serie A league and have won 21 out of 21 matches this season, with one game left to play, they are on course to go unbeaten.

Joe has also won a few titles since joining Arsenal; the WSL in 2018-19 and the FA Women’s League Cup in 2018 and have finished third in the Women’s Super League to claim Champions League qualification and are yet to announce who Joe’s successor will be.

There are also reports on skysports.com suggesting an announcement on this will be made once Joe formally leaves at the end of the month though, meaning contracts have been finalised in my opinion, if this is the case.

If, however he does end up moving on to Italy, it seems that it was a pre meditated resignation, for him to move on and venture into a different country and league despite what he is saying about family time.

As sad as it is that Joe is leaving, especially with the squad he has built, and although I am excited to see what will come with the squad next year if they all stick together, I can’t help but feel that Joe will be a big loss to the club and if he goes on to another club a sense of disloyalty will be apparent, but any club would be lucky to have him.

Shenel Osman