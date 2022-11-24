Joe Montenurro looking forward to playing his old club Arsenal Women tonight

The Juventus Women coach Joe Montemurro had 4 great years with the Arsenal Women including winning the Gunners first title in 7 years when they ran out winners in 2019.

His reign was stifled by the Covid pandemic and he was separated from his family in Australia for long periods, and he finally left the summer before last to take over at Juventus.

His first year in Italy was amazing with Juventus winning the treble and making the QF of the Champions League, and he is hoping to go even further this season, but he will have to get past his old club to have a chance this season.

In Serie A, Juventus are second in the table to Roma (who they play this coming weekend) and they are second to Arsenal in the Champions League Group, having drawn with last years winners Lyon and beaten Zurich.

This is a really big game for both clubs, and Joe is looking forward to meeting up with his old club and seeing if his new club can be a match for the Gunners.

“The matches in the Champions League give the team the chance to show how far we have come.” he told the official Juventus site. “Every game up until now has allowed us to grow and we have to continue to manage the phases of the game, those in which we are on top and also those when we are under pressure.

“It’ll be a pleasure for me to face Arsenal. I spent four wonderful years in London, bonding with many people, and it will be wonderful to meet them again. They lost their last match, but we know their strengths. Our victory against Parma was important. Sometimes the result arrives in the final minutes, but the team’s performance would have been equally as positive even without the three points because my players created so much.”

This should be a tough game for Arsenal, considering our recent awful injury record, so it will be a great test for both sides. I, for one am really looking forward to this game tonight…

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….