Joe Willock “closing in” on late loan move

The Arsenal youngster Joe Willock made his breakthrough into the Arsenal first team last season, starting 20 games in total, and being brought on a sub in another 24 matches, and it looked like he was going to be the next youngster to become a regular for the Gunners.
But this season his career has stuttered with the meteoric rise of Saka, Smith-Rowe and Martinelli and has only started in two League games in this campaign. And, to be honest, he hasn’t really taken his chances when the games came along.
So it is the best thing for both Joe and the club if he could get regular football elsewhere until the end of the season, and if it could be at a Premier League club all the better.
Well, according to the Arsenal expert Chris Wheatley, it looks like Newcastle are the lucky team to secure his services. Wheatley has just tweeted….
Willock closing in on a loan move to Newcastle. #AFC https://t.co/JMhAphDadB
— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 1, 2021
Let’s hope that he has a successful period at the Premier League strugglers and comes back as a more mature player all round…
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
This would be a great loan. He needs a chance and a good test. I have yet to be impressed by Joe but would love to be proven wrong! Good to see a loan to another premier league side for once. Need to do the same with Eddie, Nelson, chambers and AMN.
Mustafi to Schalke??!!!
Hope so sue and don’t see us recouping any fee!
2m has been mentioned, Kenya!
This is what we should be doing, we should loan our players to premier league clubs not some division one or Germany second division.