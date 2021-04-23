Joe Willock tells teammates where his future lies

Arsenal’s Joe Willock has told his teammates that he wants to remain at Newcastle United for another season, according to a report.

The midfielder has been spending the second half of this campaign on loan with the Magpies.

He struggled for regular playing time in the first half of the season and Arsenal agreed to allow him to move to the northeast so he can play regularly.

Steve Bruce has trusted the midfielder to play more often with the Magpies and Football Insider says he is enjoying his time there.

Because of that, he has told teammates that he wants to be at the club next season.

The report adds that Willock believes that his Arsenal future is closely tied to that of Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard joined the Gunners in January on loan from Real Madrid for the rest of this season and it is one of the reasons why Willock was allowed to leave the Emirates for his temporary loan spell with the Magpies.

The Norwegian has impressed at the Emirates and Arsenal could decide to keep him with them for another campaign.

If Madrid agrees to sell him to the Gunners, then Willock might become free to sign permanently for Newcastle United.