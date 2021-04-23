Joe Willock tells teammates where his future lies

Arsenal’s Joe Willock has told his teammates that he wants to remain at Newcastle United for another season, according to a report.
The midfielder has been spending the second half of this campaign on loan with the Magpies.
He struggled for regular playing time in the first half of the season and Arsenal agreed to allow him to move to the northeast so he can play regularly.
Steve Bruce has trusted the midfielder to play more often with the Magpies and Football Insider says he is enjoying his time there.
Because of that, he has told teammates that he wants to be at the club next season.
The report adds that Willock believes that his Arsenal future is closely tied to that of Martin Odegaard.
Odegaard joined the Gunners in January on loan from Real Madrid for the rest of this season and it is one of the reasons why Willock was allowed to leave the Emirates for his temporary loan spell with the Magpies.
The Norwegian has impressed at the Emirates and Arsenal could decide to keep him with them for another campaign.
If Madrid agrees to sell him to the Gunners, then Willock might become free to sign permanently for Newcastle United.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
for 25m pounds, i say we sell….anything less we keep him cos i see a utility player in him come next 3 yrs
Willock can do what he wants really.
He can stay at Newcastle or go back to Arsenal. Crucially he can run down his contract and get a heavily beefed up contract at his next club because he is home grown and will be only 23.
Guendouzi is in the same position young with one more year on his contract then leave on a free for a big salary at his next club. Then there is Niles at WBA same deal as Willock 2 more seasons contract then leave on a free and he is home grown too so can demand a big salary and he is just 23.
Arsenal therefor have to either give them a big expensive contract or lose them for nothing. Lacazette is the same. Torreira the same. Saliba is another one who has 3 more years on his contract. He can stay in France on loan or go back to Arsenal demanding playing time and more money . Either way he can always just run down his contract then leave on a free for a big fat salary at his next club. And their ain’t nothing the club can do about it.
It makes Arteta’s task of rebuilding the squad that much harder.
Only Luiz and the two loanees Ceballos and Odegaard are out of contract in the summer and none of the others will leave because if Arsenal demand a transfer fee the buying club will slash the players salary.
We is a upgrade on cebellos. Less games more goals more assists.
SIMPLE !!!
Sorry he didn’t cost millions or start out at real Madrid.
The quality is there. Okay he may not be a world beater yet but certainly has been and is better than cebellos and should have been given the chance.
Make it right arteta if we can’t spend. Send cebellos back in the summer and bring in willock.
Odegard is a CAM so its a totally different spot. But willock can cover there if needed
He is a different type of player to Dani but I like him, he has a great potential.
For me, he reminds me with Ramsey, in how he advances near and into the box but he is more fit/agile (long may it last).
I won’t sell, unless the offer is ridiculous to decline. I wish him success in Arsenal.
Let the lad have another year with the magpies, they have a decent coach, the pressure is less and more important their dressing room may not have rotten egos like ours. Let him develop and enjoy his game then we intergrate him into our squad.The lad will improve, just 21 years old. Loan spells do good to players where is pressure is less, another fine example is Jesse at WHU. Nevertheless, I trust Arteta will make the correct decisions in Arsenals best interests.