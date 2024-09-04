Joel Veltman’s wife slams pundits over Declan Rice incident

Joel Veltman has been accused of influencing the referee’s decision to send off Declan Rice during the match between Arsenal and Brighton over the weekend.

The Arsenal midfielder, who was already on a yellow card, attempted to prevent Veltman from restarting play quickly, which led to his dismissal.

As a result, Rice will miss Arsenal’s match against Tottenham after the international break. However, some believe that Rice might have stayed on the pitch if Veltman had not exaggerated the situation.

Veltman’s actions have drawn criticism from many quarters, but his wife has spoken out against the backlash, arguing that such criticism could endanger players’ families.

She expressed concern that fans might target the families of players because some analysts are attributing Rice’s sending off to Veltman’s actions.

Naomi Veltman said, as quoted by Sussex Express:

“Analysts on TV should be held accountable for the narratives they bring out. It is not only untrue, it also puts players and their families in dangerous situations.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Veltman had not made the most of the situation, the referee may not have handed a yellow card to Rice. However, the most important thing is that the midfielder should have been more careful since he was already on a booking.

