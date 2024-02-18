John Barnes explains a key reason Arsenal might struggle in title race

John Barnes has expressed his reservations about Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League this season, highlighting concerns amidst the three-horse race involving Manchester City and Liverpool.

While the Gunners have showcased impressive form this term, the consistent performance of the other two teams has raised doubts about Arsenal’s title prospects.

Despite coming close last season and narrowly missing out on the title, Arsenal faces stiff competition from Liverpool and City, who have demonstrated their ability to sustain a title charge in recent seasons. The competitiveness of the league and the formidable form of the other contenders contribute to the uncertainty surrounding Arsenal’s bid for the Premier League title.

After the Gunners defeated Burnley and City dropped points to Chelsea, Liverpool idol, Barnes, said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“Arsenal were in a better position last year, but I’ve said since the Premier League started: March, April is when you really start to look at who the runners and riders are, because you have teams like Aston Villa and Tottenham who [looked like contenders] six weeks ago.

“When you’re coming into the end of February/March, it’s all about can you just get a result, and Man City are all-conquering, all dominant in that respect. Liverpool, for me, are the closest challengers because there are certain games where Liverpool haven’t played well but have got a result.

“Arsenal have to play well to win and if they don’t play well they may not win, and that is why as much as they’re doing well now I still think it’s between Man City and Liverpool.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have doubters, and that is completely normal, but it is up to us to change them to believers by winning the league and showing we can make it happen.

Until we do that, people will continue to consider us pretenders in every title race.