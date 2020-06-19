John Barnes reckons Arsenal should consider this one thing before they offer Aubameyang a new contract

Former Liverpool ace John Barnes reveals the most important thing that Arsenal should consider before giving Aubameyang a new deal

Arsenal is facing a tough battle in their bid to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beyond this season.

The Gabon striker is the club’s leading scorer and he will be out of a contract at the end of next season.

Arsenal wants to keep him for the long-term as Mikel Arteta looks to build his team around the former Borussia Dortmund man.

However, the striker wants to play in the Champions League and the Gunners are struggling to give him a chance to play in that competition.

Arsenal suffered a major setback in their bid to return to Europe next season after they were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City.

The Gunners can still make at least the Europa League, but Barnes reckons that the most important reason why Arsenal should give Aubameyang a new deal should be if he truly wants to stay at the club.

The former Liverpool star said as quoted by Standard Sports.



“The only person who’s worth that kind of money and being the highest-paid player is a player who is 100% committed to the club,” he said. “Not a player who, if things aren’t going well, he wants to leave and then hold the club to ransom.

“First of all, the most important thing, regardless of money or contracts, is does he want to be at Arsenal?

“And then, if the club feel that he’s fully committed, regardless of whether they’re mid table or in the top one or two, then he is worth that. But that is a question mark.

“It was the same thing with Ozil. Had Ozil been that committed to Arsenal in terms of warranting that that salary? We know he has the ability, but it may not turn out that way. So, it’s a question of Arsenal knowing or feeling that he’s committed to the football club.”