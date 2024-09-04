John O’Shea seems annoyed by Declan Rice questions ahead of England v Ireland

Declan Rice is one of the high-profile professionals who could have played for the Republic of Ireland but chose to represent England instead.

The Arsenal midfielder played several games for Ireland’s junior teams and featured in three friendly matches for their senior side before deciding to switch his allegiance to England in 2019.

Rice is now a key player for the England national team and was instrumental in their run to the final of Euro 2024.

As he continues to have opportunities to win trophies with the Three Lions, Ireland is left wondering what might have been if he had chosen to stay with them.

The midfielder is set to be part of the England squad that faces Ireland in three days, sparking discussions about his decision to represent England instead of Ireland.

When asked about Rice’s decision, Ireland’s assistant manager, John O’Shea, expressed little interest in the subject and was not impressed by the topic.

O’Shea said, as quoted by Irish Mirror:

“No, not at all.

“It’s a focus on us and the players that are here and the players who want to be here. It’s as simple as that.

“He’s (Rice) not here, he’s in the England squad, so we can’t keep talking about it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has made the international choice that he believes is the best for himself, and as a club, we support our player.

