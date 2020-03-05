Arsenal are interested in pouncing for John Stones.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly ready to hand John Stones an escape route from Manchester City as Pep Guardiola gives up on the player.

According to 90min, the Gunners could be keen to take advantage of Stones’ situation as he struggles for as much playing time at City this season than in previous years.

It’s fair to say the England international has not lived up to expectations in his time at the Etihad Stadium and this signing might be a tad risky for Arsenal.

However, we can’t really afford not to take a bit of a gamble right now as our defence is in urgent need of strengthening this summer, and if an experienced Premier League and international player like Stones is available, he’s the calibre of player we should be going after.

Still only 25, Stones looked a huge prospect at former club Everton and surely still has time to turn his career around and fulfil that potential.

Arteta worked with Stones when he was on Guardiola’s coaching team at City, so 90min’s report suggests he must still rate him highly enough that this signing could be worth a go.