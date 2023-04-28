John Stones gives Arsenal “respect and credit” and Ramsdale refuses to concede the title race yet

Manchester City were undeniably superior to Arsenal. The Gunners intended to beat them on their home turf. But Pep Guardiola’s tactical prowess caught them off guard.

Arteta and his boys lost 4-1.

That may have appeared to be a simple victory for the defending champions, but it wasn’t.

John Stones intimated that, despite it appearing easy, Arsenal made things difficult for them. Speaking to the media after the game, he admitted via mancity.com, “We have to give them (Arsenal) a lot of respect and credit. We couldn’t play the football we normally do.

“From both sides, we had man-to-man pressure. It was very difficult to play our usual passes, and we had to go counter that by going into Erling. I think we could have had a few more [goals].”

Arsenal’s failure to beat City may have dented their chances of winning the league. But who knows?

The Citizens could end up dropping points. Aaron Ramsdale is still optimistic about Arsenal’s chances. But he knows it is dependent on Manchester City slipping and them capitalising.

“We haven’t played nine months of Premier League football to be in this position to moan or give up; we’re not going to do that. If something is going to happen, it’s going to be in our league, so we’ve got to be there to pounce if anything happens,” said the Arsenal goalkeeper after the game, as per Arsenal.com.

If Arsenal are to get something out of this season, winning every one of their remaining fixtures is a must. No top team gives up after one defeat to a rival.

