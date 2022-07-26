John Stones pens an open letter to “incredible” new Arsenal signing Zinchenko

John Stones has sent a message to the new Arsenal signing Oleksandr Zinchenko after the Ukrainian left Manchester City to join the Gunners.

Zinchenko has become the latest player to join the Arsenal squad and their second signing from City in this transfer window.

He was at City from 2016 until this summer and spent most of those years as a teammate of Stones.

They were a part of the Citizen team that has dominated the Premier League with four league titles in five seasons.

He would now look to help Arsenal and make them a force to reckon with in English football.

Stones loved to be teammates with Zinchenko, and he posted a glowing message on his Instagram page for the Ukrainian.

He writes: “Good luck in your new chapter my friend @zinchenko_96

“Firstly, I will miss your terrible style and your bad dancing in the dressing room.

“We will miss an incredible person and friend from the team.

“Me and my family will miss you and yours keep being the person you are!

“I wish you nothing but happiness in your new adventures! See you on the pitch soon bro.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko has been a fine Premier League player since he was at City and his contributions helped them to win some of their trophies.

Arsenal wants to be successful, and his experience alongside that of Gabriel Jesus will help us win trophies again.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta meets the press after incredible 4-0 destruction of Chelsea

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids