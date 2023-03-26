John Stones praises Arsenal man for his patriotism

Manchester City defender John Stones has praised Oleksandr Zinchenko for his job helping the victims of the war in his native Ukraine.

Zinchenko has been outspoken on the issue and clearly has been affected by his country’s participation after Russia invaded them.

The Arsenal defender is one man who has refused to keep quiet and has personally attacked individuals from Russia who do.

The defender’s activism has earned him praise and Stones is the latest to comment on it.

The England defender said via the Daily Mail:

‘I have a lot of love for him and a lot of respect. But I don’t think we can ever put ourselves in that situation until we have lived it, which I hope we never have to. I can only admire what he has done and respect everything he has gone through, him and his family. How he has gone through his day to day job, and his daily life.’

Zinchenko’s humanitarian side has shone throughout this crisis, yet he has managed to maintain a high level of performance on the pitch.

The Ukrainian is one of our key men and gives reasons why we should keep using him over Kieran Tierney.

Hopefully, the war in his country will end soon and he will not have to think about it.

His performance could even become better if that happens soon enough.

