John Terry insists Arsenal is missing a top player in one key position

Arsenal will be looking to dominate the Premier League and other competitions over the next few seasons after finally winning their first league crown in 22 years, although John Terry believes they still need to strengthen in one key area.

The Gunners have developed a strong squad and have been among the top sides in recent seasons across all competitions. Mikel Arteta continues to lead an impressive team that reached the Champions League final and aims to build on that progress.

Arsenal’s Title Ambitions Under Arteta

Significant progress has been made in recent seasons, with the squad now featuring quality options in almost every position across the pitch. However, there remains a belief that further refinement is required if Arsenal are to maintain sustained success at the highest level.

As reported by Metro Sport, Terry highlighted the need for a more clinical striker to elevate Arsenal’s title ambitions. He said:

“I actually feel you guys are missing out on a top striker that’s going to get you 25, possibly 30 goals a season,” Terry said.

“You look at all the best sides over the past 20 years, Henry done it, Rooney done it, Drogba, every team had that one player up front who produced those goals.”

The Striker Debate at Arsenal

The discussion around Arsenal’s attacking options continues as the club aim to sustain success domestically and in Europe. While the overall squad depth remains strong, questions persist over whether they possess a consistent high-scoring forward capable of delivering decisive contributions.

As Arsenal plan for the coming seasons, the focus remains on maintaining competitiveness at the highest level. Whether further additions are required will depend on how the current group develops, but expectations remain high for continued progress under Mikel Arteta.

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