John Terry insists Arsenal will miss Gabriel as they prepare to face Tottenham

John Terry has commented on the impact of Gabriel’s absence from the Arsenal team that will face Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend. Both sides return from the international break fully focused on securing victory, and the Gunners will be eager to collect all three points. It is a fixture that Arsenal are capable of winning, yet they come up against a Tottenham side expected to make the encounter challenging from start to finish.

Concerns Over Arsenal’s Defensive Stability

Arsenal’s defence has been widely regarded as one of the strongest elements of their squad this season, a reality that has been reflected consistently in their performances. At the heart of that defensive solidity is Gabriel, who has established an impressive and reliable partnership with William Saliba at the centre of the back line. Together, they have offered both resilience and composure, contributing significantly to the team’s stability.

Many supporters believe that Gabriel is even more influential than Saliba in certain moments, particularly noting that Arsenal managed well earlier in the campaign when the Frenchman was unavailable. This has strengthened the argument that Gabriel provides an indispensable presence in the defensive structure. His absence, therefore, leaves Arsenal noticeably short at the back, adding pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side to maintain their standards despite the disruption. The team will be determined to ensure that his unavailability does not become a determining factor in the outcome of the match.

John Terry Highlights the Impact of Gabriel’s Absence

John Terry has expressed confidence that Arsenal will feel the loss of Gabriel keenly in such an important fixture. Speaking as reported by Metro Sport, he said, ‘Gabriel is a big miss, especially with these games coming up for Arsenal.’ His assessment underscores the value of the Brazilian defender and the extent to which his performances have elevated Arsenal’s defensive resilience.

Terry continued by highlighting Gabriel’s influence in both defensive and attacking situations, stating, ‘He’s shown that he’s been immense both in his own box and the attacking box this year as well.’ This reflects the defender’s growing contribution at set pieces and his ability to provide goals when required. As Terry added, ‘He’s chipped in with a few goals from set plays so he’s going to be a big miss.’

For Arsenal, the challenge now lies in coping effectively without one of their most trusted players in a fixture that carries significant weight for their season. The team hopes to deliver a performance strong enough to compensate for his absence while maintaining their momentum in the league.

