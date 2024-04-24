John Terry names Arsenal player as the opponent he feared the most

Chelsea idol John Terry has named Thierry Henry his most difficult opponent among all the top players he faced during his career.

Terry was with Chelsea between 1998 and 2017 and faced several of the best strikers in the Premier League and Europe.

He also worked under several managers and won several trophies. It should have been difficult for the former England captain to decide which of his opponents had given him the most trouble.

However, when asked, Terry easily picked Thierry Henry and said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Thierry Henry was the best I came up against, the one I feared the most.

‘Next has to be Wayne Rooney. He was a top, top player and what he achieved was incredible.

‘I don’t know if it gets overlooked a little bit just how good Wayne was when he first broke into the England team.’

Henry was a defenders’ nightmare at the peak of his career on our books, and many of them would pick the Frenchman as a player who gave them problems.

The current Arsenal team needs an elegant and talented striker like Henry, who can singlehandedly change games for us.

That profile could be the difference between winning and losing titles in the next few seasons.

