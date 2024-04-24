John Terry predicts who he believes will win the Premier League

John Terry has predicted the final Premier League top four standings, and he is convinced about who will win the title.

The current title race is the closest we have had in many years, with three teams all having a good chance of winning.

Interestingly, all three teams could remain in the race to be champions until the season’s final game.

However, some fans already have their favourites, and Terry knows the team he thinks will win the title.

The Chelsea idol predicted the final league standings for the Premier League’s official TikTok page.

He picked Manchester City to be champions and added: “Manchester City, straight in number one for me.”

He then picked Liverpool to finish behind the defending champions and Arsenal to end in third before picking Aston Villa to finish fourth.

Terry is a Chelsea idol, and we should not expect him to consider us good enough to be champions.

The important thing is that his prediction will not determine who wins the title.

We only need to focus on ourselves and win every game we have left, putting ourselves in a good position to be champions at the end of this campaign if other teams slip up.

